Overnight Semi Truck Rollover Shuts Down I-82 Near Wapato

Early this morning (Tuesday February 17, 2026), the Washington State Patrol District 3 PIO responded to a blocking collision alert for eastbound I-82. A semi had lost control and flipped over near the Wapato exit at milepost 43.

Get our free mobile app

The crash happened around 1:39 a.m., and looked dramatic, but the good news is that no injuries were reported. For a stretch of the early morning hours, both eastbound lanes were blocked as troopers and tow crews worked to get at least one lane reopened. While they were working, WSP urged drivers to find alternate routes if possible.

Semi Hauling Two Trailers Flips and Causes a Big Mess

Photos from the scene show a semi from Estes Express Lines on its side in the ditch. The truck was hauling two trailers. One ended up mostly in the ditch, while the other was spread across both lanes of the highway and completely shut traffic down.

In another photo, you can see deep gouge marks carved into the dirt where the trailer had been dragged on its side in the ditch. There are about 50 yards of visible tracks in the picture, but it makes you wonder how far back the slide actually started before the truck finally came to rest.

I-82 is Back Open After a Semi Crash

Crews were eventually able to clear the wreckage, and the highway is now back open.

Get our free mobile app

Remember that things can change on your morning highway commute, especially in hours when visibility is low, and fatigue can creep in. Police warn to slow down, stay alert, and give yourself extra space around large trucks or semis.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy