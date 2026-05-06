A Large Wet Concrete Spill Shut Down an I-90 Ramp This Morning

A load of wet cement changed a few plans this morning, after blocking part of a busy I-90 ramp.

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Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson posted the closure alert at 9:15 AM, after a wet concrete spill was reported blocking the ramp from eastbound Highway 18 to westbound I-90.

The photo he posted tells the whole story: a massive grey puddle spread across most of the ramp, and nobody was getting through it.

Cleanup crews were called in with an estimated two-hour window to clear it.

Why Wet Concrete Is Such a Nightmare to Clean Up

This is not like sweeping up gravel or throwing down absorbent bags for a small fuel spill. Wet concrete has a clock on it. Once it starts to cure, you are no longer dealing with a spill; you are dealing with a permanent road feature nobody asked for.

Crews typically attack a wet concrete spill fast, using shovels and squeegees to remove as much material as possible before it sets. Water is carefully used to dilute and flush the remaining slurry toward containment areas, while a sweeper truck cleans up what's left. Crews are very careful to make sure the cement does not get into drains or any of the infrastructure.

The entire operation has to move quickly and carefully, because hardened concrete on a highway ramp is a serious traction and safety hazard.

The Two-Hour Estimate Was Realistic

A full ramp closure for two hours on a concrete spill of that size is actually a tight turnaround. It takes coordinated crews, the right equipment, and a little bit of luck that the material hasn't already started setting.

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