93 MPH, DUI, & Eluding, Lead to Fiery Crash with One Injured, All Before 6 AM

Let's just say it was an eventful morning for WSP troopers after a high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash, one injured, and a DUI arrest.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts posted the arrest details early this morning, and the list of charges is rather long and hard to believe.

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This is a lot for before sunrise.

Washington State Patrol Clocked Driver at 93 MPH in 60 Zone, Then It Escalated

A vehicle was clocked at 93 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone, but when troopers moved to stop it, the driver took off. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a field at the northbound I-5 and SR-18 interchange and then caught fire.

The photo from the scene posted by the Washington State Patrol shows the vehicle deep in the bushes and trees well off the roadway, with large flames lighting up the surrounding area in the dark.

It must have been traveling at high speed to be carried that far after it left the roadway.

The Charge List Is Long

The suspect is now in custody facing a lineup of serious charges, including: vehicular assault, DUI, eluding, reckless endangerment, and driving while license suspended or revoked in the third degree.

There is also an ignition interlock device violation on the list, meaning this driver was already under a court order requiring a breathalyzer device in the vehicle because a prior DUI.

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That immediately tells me this was not a first-offense situation and was still driving drunk anyway.

There was an unrestrained passenger inside the vehicle when it crashed and caught fire, and they suffered injuries bad enough to be transported to a local hospital.

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