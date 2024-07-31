I-90 Open for Seafair: Hydroplanes & Air Show Highlight Weekend

This year the I-90 bridge will remain open during Seafair! I repeat the I-90 bridge will stay open all weekend!

Seafair Weekend: I-90 Bridge Open, Hydroplane Races & Air Show Await

As Seattle gears up for its biggest summer celebration, Seafair Weekend promises exhilarating entertainment and iconic events this weekend (August 2 to 4, 2024). A crucial traffic update from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reveals that the I-90 bridge, a major thoroughfare between Seattle and Mercer Island, will be open throughout the air show, easing one of the city's typical bottlenecks. Travelers are advised to plan their journeys early or late to avoid expected traffic delays around Lake Washington during this bustling festival weekend.

The 75th Annual Seafair Festival is set to captivate attendees with two major highlights: the Apollo Mechanical Cup Hydroplane Races and the Boeing Seafair Air Show. Both events will be held at Genesee Park and Lake Washington, offering breathtaking and unique experiences for both visitors and locals.

Apollo Mechanical Cup Hydroplane Races

From Friday through Sunday, hydroplane racing enthusiasts will flock to Lake Washington to witness the Apollo Mechanical Cup Hydroplane Races. Scheduled daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., this thrilling competition showcases the world’s fastest racing boats as they tear across the water at speeds exceeding 200 mph. Spectators can enjoy the action from the shores of Lake Washington or from the iconic Seafair Log Boom, providing prime viewing spots for these high-octane races. The hydroplane races are a cornerstone of Seafair Weekend, blending speed, skill, and an electric atmosphere.

Boeing Seafair Air Show

Simultaneously, the Boeing Seafair Air Show will dazzle audiences with awe-inspiring aerial performances. Also running from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day, the air show features a lineup of elite aviation teams, including the renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Golden Knights. Attendees will be treated to a spectacular array of gravity-defying maneuvers, precision flying, and parachute demonstrations against the stunning backdrop of Lake Washington. In addition to military teams, the show will highlight impressive displays by civilian pilots and vintage aircraft, making it a must-see for aviation enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike.

As Seafair Weekend unfolds, Seattle will buzz with activity, drawing crowds for its signature events. With traffic management in place and a weekend packed with action, Seafair promises an unforgettable experience filled with speed, spectacle, and summer fun. Just make sure that you don't miss out on the fun or at least don't get stuck in the insane traffic.