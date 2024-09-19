I-90 EB Fully Closed Due to Overturned Semi at Milepost 84

Crossing the mountains on eastbound I-90 is nearly impossible right now due to a flipped semi blocking the highway.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Overturned Semi Blocks I-90 Eastbound Near Cle Elum

An overturned semi has fully blocked eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum as of 8:34 AM on September 19, 2024. The accident occurred near milepost 84, causing the Washington State Patrol (WSP) to issue alerts regarding the closure. As of now, there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway.

The collision has left traffic halted in both directions, with a tow truck dispatched to address the overturned vehicle. A photo shared by the WSP shows debris from the semi strewn across the highway and into a nearby ditch, complicating and lengthening the cleanup efforts.

In response to the highway blockage, authorities have established a detour route through Cle Elum, urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate paths until the situation is resolved. The Washington State Patrol continues to monitor the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

X @wspd6pio X @wspd6pio loading...

I-90 Will Also be Affected by Rock-Blasting Later Today

In a planned separate construction update, motorists should be aware that I-90 will be temporarily closed in both directions at mileposts 64 to 70 later today. Starting at approximately 6 PM, the closure will allow for rock blasting as part of ongoing construction efforts. Eastbound traffic will be stopped at Exit 63, Cabin Creek Road, while westbound traffic will stop at Exit 70, near Easton. The reopening time will depend on the volume of debris generated during the blasting and the stability of the slope, with an expected delay of one hour or more.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and factor in the closures when scheduling their travel today. As the situation develops, the WSP and Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will provide further information via social media and their official websites.