I-90 Into Spokane Closed After Semi Crash & Flip: Expect Delays

It is going to take a while to remove a flipped semi that has closed all lanes on I-90 going into Spokane.

Eastbound I-90 Closed Outside of Spokane

The Washington State Patrol announced that a semi-crash flip-over has caused the closure of lanes on I-90 just outside of Spokane. The crash closes all the eastbound lanes heading into Spokane until crews can get the semi removed. The semi accident happened near exit 257 at Tyler/SR 904. While I-90 is closed, a detour has been set up at exit 257 on SR 904 through Cheney to bypass traffic around the clean-up crews.

Crews Expect Long Delays on I-90 Today

The accident was first posted just after * a.m. this morning, but still have no estimated time for completion. If you are trying to drive into Spokane today on I-90, expect long delays or take a different route. Once the clean-up crews can get the semi-upright and removed from the scene, WSDOT will open the eastbound lanes on I-90 once again.

