Goodbye Husky Stadium? Washington Announces $70 Million Name Change

For generations of Washington football fans, there's only one name for the home of the Huskies, but that familiar name is about to get some company.

The University of Washington announced a massive 10-year partnership with Columbia Bank that will officially rename the historic venue Columbia Bank Stadium beginning January 1, 2027.

The deal is worth $70 million over 10 years, making it the largest college football stadium naming-rights agreement in history.

A Big Change for a Historic University of Washington Stadium

This is the first time in the stadium's 126-year history that a corporate sponsor will have its name on the entire venue.

For some Husky fans, this change will take a little getting used to.

Husky Stadium has a lot of history. Generations of fans have walked through those gates, watched unforgettable games, and heard the roar of the crowd overlooking Lake Washington.

For those fans, and for Washington football's identity, it's more than just a football stadium.

Hearing an announcer introduce a game at Columbia Bank Stadium instead of Husky Stadium may feel a little strange, especially for longtime fans who grew up with the old name.

UW says it understands the importance of that history, so the university plans to preserve select references and heritage features connected to the Husky Stadium name inside the venue.

Physical signage and branding changes to the new name will happen gradually.

This Is How the $70 Million Will Be Used

University officials say the partnership is about much more than putting a bank's name on a stadium, but will help support Washington Athletics and its student-athletes, including nutrition, wellness, educational opportunities and additional resources for Olympic sports.

The agreement also includes programs focused on financial literacy, career preparation, and helping student-athletes manage money earned through name, image, and likeness opportunities.

Columbia Bank will also become UW's fourth Signature Partner, joining Alaska Airlines, PepsiCo and Starbucks.

For fans who have always called it Husky Stadium, the new name may take some getting used to.

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