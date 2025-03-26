Driver Arrested After Crashing 75 Feet Downhill in Washington State

Early yesterday morning (Wednesday, March 25, 2025), a car drove off the highway and landed down an embankment near the eastbound ramp of SR-18 at C Street in Auburn, Washington.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson reported on X that the driver of a white Ford hatchback had missed a curve on the ramp and ended up 75 feet down a hillside around 1:30 a.m. The car came to a rest on its passenger side against a tree.

Crash on SR-18: Driver Lucky to Escape with Minor Injuries

The photos from the scene show the Ford hatchback damaged on nearly every side, with the roof significantly pushed down on the passenger side. The windshield was shattered, and the front driver-side wheel was completely detached, with just the hub left behind. A portion of the front passenger-side fender was also missing, probably from where it came to rest against the tree.

The collision forced the closure of both ramps to and from C Street, disrupting commuters. The driver was lucky to have only minor injuries but was unlucky after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).

Thanks to the quick and efficient work of the towing crew, the area was cleared relatively quickly. A follow-up post by Trooper Johnson announced that the ramps were reopened after the tow operation was completed just under 2 hours later, just after 3 am.