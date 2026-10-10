Hanford High Wins $25,000 and a Shot at a $1 Million Football Field Upgrade

Hanford High School’s football program has scored a big win before even taking the field last Friday night.

The Falcons have been awarded $25,000 and named one of just 40 division finalists in the 2026 T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights competition.

That is a big deal, chosen from about 2,500 schools that entered the nationwide contest.

Students and staff celebrated Thursday morning with a pep rally.

T-Mobile officially presented the Falcons with their $25,000 check at halftime Friday night when Hanford took on hometown rival Richland at Fran Rish Stadium.

The Richland Bombers defeated the Hanford Falcons with a score of 42-7.

The Grand Prize Is Worth $1 Million

The Falcons aren’t finished competing just yet.

One school from each of the competition’s four divisions, West, Midwest, South and East, will be announced as a winner on October 29 and advance to the final round.

Those division winners will receive $250,000, a $90,000 gymnasium upgrade and other prizes.

The ultimate champion will receive a tailgate celebration and a home-field upgrade valued at $1 million. That package includes new stadium seating, upgraded locker rooms, a new weight room and improved livestreaming technology.

Hanford Needs Your Votes

Hanford has participated in the competition since 2024 and is one of only two Washington high schools to make the top 40 this year. The other is Lakeside High School in rural Stevens County.

Want to help bring that million-dollar upgrade to the Tri-Cities? Fans can vote for Hanford once per day from October 8 through October 25.

VOTE HERE.

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