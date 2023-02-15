Goonies House Vandal Saved Off Washington Coast in Stolen Yacht

Dead Fish Left on Goonies House Porch, Vandal Had to Be Saved by Coast Guard

This story has almost everything. A wanted vandal runs from the law after terrorizing a beloved Oregon movie location, then stealing a yacht and needing to be rescued at sea.

Canva-Getty Twitter USCGPacificNW Canva-Getty Twitter USCGPacificNW loading...

Karma of the Coast of Washington State

I would consider myself a believer in karma and I love to see it show up in strange situations like this.

If anyone deserved a little bit of karma, it was this guy off the coast of Washington and Oregon. Isn't it funny how some people that are determined to create chaos in the world end up needing help from those they are hurting?

This strange story starts with a 35-year-old man leaving dead fish on the doorstep of the famous Goonie's house in Oregon.

credit YouTube Warner Bros Entertainment credit YouTube Warner Bros Entertainment loading...

Dead Fish Left on Doorstep of Famous Goonies House

That 35-year-old man, Jericho Labonte, had been missing from British Columbia, Canada, and was thought to be having health concerns according to a Kiro 7 report from November 2016.

Then recently on February 1st, Labonte was seen on video cameras at the famous Goonies House in Astoria, Oregon putting a pile of stinky fish on the porch. He tried to cover the cameras but was captured anyway.

The house was recently sold for $1.65 million and he must have been upset. Astoria police had been looking for the man on the surveillance video, but he called them instead.

loading...

Scary Rescue at Sea Off the Mouth of Columbia River

The United States Coast Guard got reports of a 35-foot yacht that was in trouble off the coast of Washington and Oregon at the mouth of the Columbia River.

The "skipper" had sent out a mayday call saying he needed help. When the coast guard arrived, they decided to drop a rescue swimmer into the water to retrieve the man because of the scary rough seas.

Just as the rescue swimmer approached the yacht, a huge wave flips the yacht with Jericho Labonte on the back.

Canva-Getty Twitter USCGPacificNW Canva-Getty Twitter USCGPacificNW loading...

Coast Guard Rescues Jericho Labonte from the Stolen Yacht

At the time, the coast guard had no idea the man they just saved was wanted or that the yacht they saw tumble in the waves was stolen.

They returned the man to the shore where he was taken to a local hospital and treated for hypothermia. Shortly after, local authorities figured out the guy that was rescued was the same man from the Goonies house.

The rescue swimmer that pulled Labonte from the storm was identified as Petty Officer 1st Class Branch Walton, a rookie rescue swimmer from Greenville, South Carolina according to the New York Post. Watch the entire rescue video posted below.

Canva-Getty Twitter USCGPacificNW Canva-Getty Twitter USCGPacificNW loading...

Labonte was Arrested on Friday

Last Friday, Labonte was arrested by police at a homeless shelter he was staying at in Seaside Oregon.

Police charged him with theft, criminal mischief, endangering another person, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jericho Labonte was also wanted in Canada for past charges of criminal harassment, mischief, and failure to comply. No mention of charges for the fish on the porch, but maybe they'll stack those on later.

The Goonies house is safe once again, having just been bought by a die-hard superfan that wants to keep the home protected according to Oregon Live.

The owner says "of course, no one gets in unless they do the Truffle Shuffle", so you better practice up if you plan on visiting.