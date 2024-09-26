Free Drive-Through Flu Clinic Offered at Annual Walla Walla Event

Do you want to get your flu shot this year for free and live near Walla Walla?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Providence to Host Free Drive-Through Flu Clinic in Walla Walla

Providence is set to provide a vital community service with its annual free drive-through adult flu shot clinic on October 12, 2024. The event will be held at the Providence Southgate Medical Park, located at 1025 South 2nd Avenue, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., or until supplies last.

This convenient drive-through setup allows individuals to receive their flu vaccinations without having to leave their vehicles, making it accessible for everyone. For those who prefer a more traditional approach, walk-up options will also be available. The clinic is sponsored by Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Providence Medical Group Walla Walla, in partnership with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.

The flu shots are free for all adults aged 18 and older and this is the 13th consecutive year of collaboration between Providence and the county health department. This yearly event is a great and cost-effective way to get vaccinated as flu season approaches, typically beginning in October and lasting through May.

It is important to note that the clinic will not offer vaccines for children, Flu Mist, high-dose vaccines for seniors, or COVID-19 vaccinations. Individuals requiring these specific vaccines are advised to contact their primary care providers or local pharmacies for assistance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends annual flu immunizations as a critical measure to protect not only individual health but also the well-being of families and the broader community. Vaccination helps reduce the risk of hospitalization due to flu-related complications, emphasizing the importance of participating in this upcoming clinic.