If you haven’t heard yet, Foreigner is headlining the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days in August. Originally, the rock group, 3 Doors Down, was the main act, but sadly, Brad Arnold, the lead singer of 3DD, revealed he has stage 4 kidney cancer that has spread to his lungs. All their shows have been canceled as Arnold fights for his life. He is in our thoughts.

Are any original members still in the group Foreigner?

Foreigner remains active but is undergoing significant changes this year as they prepare for their 50th anniversary in 2026.

Styx & Foreigner with John Waite Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour - Nashville, TN Getty Images Kelly Hansen loading...

Kelly Hansen, who has been Foreigner's lead vocalist since 2005, recently announced he’s leaving the group during the season finale of NBC's The Voice on May 20, 2025. The good news is, he will continue performing with the band through their summer tour, which will hopefully include the added Walla Walla show on August 27, 2025, at the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days. Hansen has said his final dates with the band will be in early October.

Who will be the new lead singer of Foreigner after Kelly Hansen departs?

Foreigner guitarist Luis Maldonado will take over the lead singer role going forward. Kelly Hansen has nothing but praise for Maldonado’s voice, energy, and soul.

The current members of Foreigner are:

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room 2024 Getty Images loading...

Luis Maldonado – Lead vocals, guitar (2021–present; lead vocals from 2025)

– Lead vocals, guitar (2021–present; lead vocals from 2025) Bruce Watson – Guitar (2011–present)

– Guitar (2011–present) Michael Bluestein – Keyboards, backing vocals (2008–present)

– Keyboards, backing vocals (2008–present) Jeff Pilson – Bass, backing vocals (2004–present)

– Bass, backing vocals (2004–present) Chris Frazier – Drums (2012–present)

Foreigner’s founding member Mick Jones, now 80, is still involved with the band but has reduced his live performances due to health challenges, including Parkinson's disease.

