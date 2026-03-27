Washington Schools Warn Parents About Disturbing Online Epstein Game

Parents in Moses Lake got a heads-up from the School District about a new online game based on Epstein Island, which is causing serious concerns.

Get our free mobile app

District officials say a game called “Five Nights at Epstein’s” or “Five Nights at Epstein Island” has been circulating through group chats, links, and social media of teenagers for the last few days.

Jeffrey Epstein Appears In Manhattan Federal Court On Sex Trafficking Charges loading...

What Exactly Is This Epstein Island Game?

I have a teenager attending a Kennewick, Washington, High School, and I asked her about the game. She told me every one of her friends had been talking about the online games for the last 3 days. She also said it was not limited to one place, but seemed to be “everywhere”.

The game appears to be an unofficial parody of Five Nights at Freddy's, but with a troubling twist. Instead of fictional characters, it uses references tied to Jeffrey Epstein and real-world criminal allegations.

The gameplay mimics a survival-style horror format, and the themes behind it are what are causing alarm. Kids I talked to about this say it is based on popular “tag” type games, which are very popular among teens.

Students have been able to play the game through simple links in web browsers or social media apps. Officials say this game includes inappropriate and disturbing content that does not belong in a school environment, especially for younger audiences who do not really understand what they are seeing.

Washington Schools Are Taking It Seriously

According to the Moses Lake district, this kind of content spreads fast. Many kids are exposed to it out of curiosity or because a friend shared it, without understanding the real-world implications.

The game touches on serious issues like exploitation, but presents them in a way that is confusing to young users.

Get our free mobile app

Parents, Start the Conversation with Your Kids

School officials are not just blocking the content; they’re also asking parents to step in and help. Rather than reacting with anger, experts suggest helping kids understand why the content is harmful.

It is also a good reminder to talk about responsible online behavior and how quickly things shared online can have real-world consequences.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy