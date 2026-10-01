Road Closed and FBI Agents on Scene at Richland Home Near a School

A big federal law enforcement presence has been seen in a residential neighborhood in Richland this morning near Badger Mountain Elementary School.

FBI agents and Richland Police have been on scene at a home near the intersection of Oxford Avenue and Hazelwood Avenue since approximately 10:30 AM, and as of 12:30 PM, the operation was still actively underway.

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Oxford Avenue is closed between Hazelwood Avenue and Canyon Avenue.

FBI and Richland Police Launch Investigation at Richland Home

Agents have been observed entering the home carrying bags of gear, the kind of equipment typically associated with evidence collection, search warrant execution, or tactical operations.

The presence of both the FBI and Richland Police shows a coordinated federal and local law enforcement operation at this location.

The scene has been active for a few hours with no indication of an immediate conclusion. Road closures in the area are in place to keep the public clear of the scene while the operation continues.

No information about the nature of the investigation has been released by either the FBI or the Richland Police Department at this point.

What This Means for the Neighborhood

The location near Badger Mountain Elementary School means parents and residents in that corridor should be aware of the road closure on Oxford Avenue between Hazelwood and Canyon and plan alternate routes accordingly.

There is no reported threat to the public or the school and a developing story.

We will update as the FBI or Richland Police Department releases official information about the nature of the investigation.

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