Having the Fastest Internet in Tri-Cities: Is It Worth it or Not?

How Expensive is the Fastest Internet in Tri-Cities, Washington?

If you live in Tri-Cities, Washington, there are parts that offer internet so fast it will blow your mind, but it comes with a cost!

loading...

Zipply Fiber Offers New High-Speed Options

Whether you rely on the internet for your business or for recreation, the faster speed for uploads and downloads the better. I remember when 30-100k download speeds were fast, but now with high-speed fiber internet lines, those speeds are laughable. I used to have Charter cable (now called Spectrum) but switched when Siply Fiber came to town. I had always heard how much faster fiber was and wanted to give it a try.

Get our free mobile app

Download speeds even when they had 1 Gig service were much faster, especially for uploads. Faster upload speed is the primary advantage of fiber optic internet because regular cable internet can approach the same download speeds as fiber but not upload speeds. Now Ziply has 3 new plans that are easily the fastest in Tri-Cities, but can you afford them?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The New Fiber Internet Speed Options

the 3 new plans that are offered in Tri-Cities for Ziply Fiber are the 2 Gig, 5 Gig, and 10 Gig upgrades. Yes, that is 10 gigabytes per second for both downloads and uploads! That is crazy fast, but it is also crazy expensive for the regular Tri-Cities family. I am sure that is why they offer the 2 Gig and 5 Gig plans. So how much is the 10 gig internet going to cost you per month?

loading...

How Much Does 10 Gig Internet in Tri-Cities Cost?

The 2 Gig plan is $80 per month for the first year and then $90 per month after. The 5 Gig plan doesn't have a discount for the first year and will cost you $120 per month.

If you really want to have the fastest internet offered in Tri-Cities, you can buy the 10 Gig for a whopping $300 per month! The 10 Gig option does come with one perk that the other two plans do not, Static IPv6 and IPv4 addresses. The only reasons I can think of needing this fast of internet speeds are if you own a large company that transfers lots of work data, you are a professional gamer, or you are lucky enough to spoil yourself because you can. Either way, congrats. I am going to have to stick to the 2 Gig plan for now.

No, I don't work for Ziply Fiber, nor did they pay me to write this. If you're interested, you can order fiber internet or learn more about it on Ziplyfiber.com.

10 Tri-Cities Restaurants Serving Specials on Mother's Day Sunday Mother's Day is best celebrated out and about and meant to be enjoyed. Take your mom to any of these fine establishments in Tri-Cities to relax and treat you and yours to a delightful meal. Be sure to save room for a sweet treat for dessert.