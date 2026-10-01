Huge Elk Hit by SUV Caused a 100-Car Backup Near Hanford This Morning

The Hanford area commute took longer this morning, after a white SUV hit an elk on Route 4 during the morning rush hour, causing around a 100-car backup.

Traffic cleared by around 8 AM, but it was a rough start to the workday for anyone heading that direction.

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Eyewitnesses Saw Elk Under SUV on Route 4

Witnesses reported an elk was lodged underneath the SUV after the collision. Anyone who has seen the size of a full-grown elk understands why a recovery operation takes time.

The crash happened about a mile or two west of where Ruby Road turns and becomes Route 4. That stretch of four-lane divided highway is flat and open for miles in every direction with no trees and limited roadside cover.

Two lanes in each direction with a center divider.

Open terrain like that might seem like it would give drivers more time to react, but elk can move onto a highway quickly and unpredictably in the early morning darkness.

A Reminder That Wildlife Strikes Are Serious

No information has been released on the condition of the driver of the white SUV.

Elk are massive animals, with a mature bull weighing 700 pounds or more. A collision at highway speed with an animal of that size can cause severe vehicle damage and serious injury to occupants.

Fall is peak elk activity season in eastern Washington, with dawn and dusk as the highest-risk windows.

Slow down and stay alert on rural highways during those hours, and we hope the driver is okay.

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