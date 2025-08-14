This is the Source of the Smoky Air Choking Eastern Washington

I am sure you have noticed hazy skies and the smell of smoke over Eastern Washington lately. But with no huge nearby fires, where is all the smoke coming from?

Get our free mobile app

X @NWSSpokane X @NWSSpokane loading...

Bear Gulch Fire is The Primary Culprit for Washington Smoky Skies

According to the National Weather Service in Spokane, the Bear Gulch Fire, burning on the Olympic Peninsula, is currently the primary source of the smoke visible in central and eastern parts of the state.

Satellite imagery from August 13 shows smoke drifting from that region and settling into areas like Wenatchee and the Columbia Basin all the way to Spokane, carried eastward by high-level winds.

Multiple Fires are Fueling the Haze

The Bear Gulch Fire is the biggest contributor, but it is not the only one causing the smoky air. There are other active wildfires that are also adding to the region’s air quality concerns, including:

Central Ferry Fire in southwest Whitman County

Crescent Road Fire in northeast Lincoln County

Sunset Fire in southern Bonner County

Get our free mobile app

Each of these fires is producing visible smoke plumes, and combined are creating a widespread blanket of haze over much of Eastern Washington.

Breathe Easy, Washington. Rain is in the Forecast

Air quality can change quickly, especially when multiple fires are burning. If you’re sensitive to smoke, limit your time outdoors during the afternoon and evening hours when smoke tends to settle.

Keep an eye on local forecasts and air quality alerts, and consider using air purifiers indoors if conditions worsen. Right now, the forecast looks good for the weekend with rain possible.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy