Yes, Winter Snow Hit Washington Mountains Last Weekend. Get Ready for More

We are not out of August yet, but some of Washington is already getting a little taste of winter with real snowfall this weekend.

A cold late-summer storm moved through the Pacific Northwest over the weekend and brought the first noticeable dusting of snow to higher elevations in the Cascade Range.

Yes, I am talking about August 29 and 30 in 2026.

Snow was reported as low as about 6,400 feet, including on Mount Rainier and around the upper elevations of Crystal Mountain.

Crystal Mountain Gets an August Snowfall

Crystal Mountain Resort shared a video showing snow around the upper mountain slopes, like the higher peaks and Powder Bowl. At some of the lower elevations, the precipitation was more of a wintry mix.

There's something strange about seeing snow at a Washington ski resort while we are still getting mid-to-upper 90s for lots of the state.

But in the mountains, the seasons do not exactly follow the calendar.

Snow Levels Dropped Below 6,000 Feet in Multiple Mountain Peaks

A cool Pacific low-pressure system pushed across the region and caused low enough temperatures for snow levels to fall below 6,000 feet and an early taste of winter.

Meteorologist Joe Ruch also shared that snow fell around 6,400 feet on Mount Rainier Saturday morning.

Snow at these elevations in late August is not strange, but it's a good reminder that the mountains can be very different, even with summer still hanging on in the valleys below.

Crystal Mountain Is Switching to Weekends

The resort is transitioning away from its busiest summer schedule and will operate primarily on weekends through September 20, and will be open on Labor Day, September 7.

Don't put away your summer gear yet; instead, add some cold-weather stuff.

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There is still a lot of warm weather left, but if you head high into the Cascades, be safe and make sure you are prepared for a possible winter surprise.

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