Washington Driver Spots Likely DUI and Makes the Right Call

Have you ever seen a suspected DUI on the road and not know exactly what to do?

Early this morning (Monday), a driver on northbound I-5 near the Pierce–King County line noticed the vehicle ahead was swerving and nearly collided with other cars. Instead of ignoring it, they called it in to police, which they say likely prevented a serious crash.

Washington State Patrol Troopers Respond Quickly to DUI Call

Washington State Patrol troopers found the erratic vehicle quickly after the citizen call to dispatch. The driver was immediately pulled over and arrested for suspected impairment. Troopers stopped the vehicle around 1 a.m., when fewer cars are on the road but there is a higher percentage of impaired drivers.

The quick coordination between a concerned citizen and law enforcement helped a potentially dangerous situation end safely.

A Good Reminder to Speak Up When You See Something

This is a great reminder of how being community aware can save lives. If you ever see a driver who appears impaired, drifting between lanes, or nearly hitting other cars, it is okay and encouraged to report it. Pull over safely and call 911 with the vehicle’s description, location, and direction of travel.

You could be stopping a tragedy before it starts. If something doesn’t look right on the road, make the call, because someone’s life might depend on it.

