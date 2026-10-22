DUI Driver Crashes While Trying to Run from Washington State Trooper

A driver trying to get away from a Washington State Patrol traffic stop ended up crashing Thursday morning in Grays Harbor County, right next to a “support our firefighters” sign.

The incident led to an arrest, with troopers also finding a stolen gun.

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared details of the incident today on social media (Thursday, October 22).

Fleeing DUI Driver Crashed on Monte Brady Road

According to Weatherwax, the crash happened at around 8:22 a.m. on E12 Monte Brady Road in Grays Harbor County after the driver, attempting to evade a traffic stop, crashed. The social media post did not include details about what led troopers to initiate the stop.

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There were no injuries announced in the collision.

Washington State Patrol Troopers Find Stolen Gun

The crash turned up more than just a driver trying to get away from law enforcement.

Weatherwax reported that the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving under the influence, but troopers also found a stolen firearm and that the driver had an outstanding warrant.

However, the initial report did not identify the driver or provide additional information about the firearm or the outstanding warrant.

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