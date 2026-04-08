Huge Dinosaurs Spotted Eating Drain Foliage Off SR-14 Near Vancouver

Drivers are reporting what looks like dinosaurs working along the highway, but don’t worry, it’s just WSDOT getting creative with routine roadwork.

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The huge yellow metal beasts with white eyes and big teeth have been spotted working with WSDOT dump trucks on SR-14 near the Pearson Airport in Vancouver.

A “Rawr-some” Way to Get Attention for WSDOT Crews

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s Southwest region recently shared a video showing a large backhoe transformed into something straight out of a prehistoric movie. The bucket has been outfitted with eyes and shaped to look like a dinosaur’s head and neck.

In the video, the machine “chomps” through piles of drainage debris, scooping it up like a hungry T. rex before dropping it into a dump truck. Otherwise, pretty standard maintenance work turned fun, and honestly, a clever way to get people to notice. Sometimes visibility means safety for these crews working in dangerous traffic areas.

What’s Actually Happening Out There

Behind the playful appearance, this is all part of ongoing drainage work along SR-14. WSDOT crews have already removed trees that were causing issues in the area. Now crews are working on soil stabilization work to help keep things in better shape long-term.

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Drivers could encounter shoulder closures in the area, with work expected to continue through late summer.

Let’s be honest, roadwork updates do not always grab attention. But a dinosaur-themed excavator? That might do it.

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