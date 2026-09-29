Walla Walla Deputy was Arrested for DUI After Richland Rollover Crash

A Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputy is facing a DUI charge after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Richland early Aug. 7.

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Deputy David M. Hunnings, 25, was arrested by the Washington State Patrol after his 2022 Toyota Tacoma rolled onto its roof while traveling eastbound on State Route 240 near milepost 38.

Tests Show Deputy Had a High BAC After Crash Near Richland, Washington

According to the case report, Hunnings told troopers he lost control after hitting a patch of gravel. But investigators said they noticed several signs of possible impairment, including watery eyes, slow movements, and a strong odor of intoxicants.

Hunnings reportedly declined field sobriety and preliminary breath tests at the scene, but after his arrest, he provided breath samples that registered blood alcohol concentrations of 0.135 and 0.141.

Washington’s legal limit for driving is 0.08, meaning both reported readings were above the limit.

Troopers also recovered a handgun, holster, and Hunnings’ Walla Walla County deputy badge from the vehicle.

Walla Walla Deputy Charged with DUI and Improper Lane Usage

The Washington State Patrol issued Hunnings a criminal citation for DUI and a traffic infraction for improper lane usage.

Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider placed Hunnings on paid administrative leave while the department conducts a 30-day internal administrative investigation.

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