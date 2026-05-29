D-Law’s Return Today Makes Seattle’s Dark Side Defense More Dangerous

The speculation is over.

DeMarcus Lawrence showed up to Seahawks OTAs this week and put any retirement talk to rest immediately. If anyone was really worried, now you can relax. Big #0 was never really going anywhere.

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"Being able to reach the top and understanding that my body still has more to give, I still have more to give," Lawrence said at OTAs. "And also, I had the most fun I've ever had playing football last year. So just taking all of that into consideration, knowing what I'd be leaving behind, the chances of retirement were very slim."

That quote says everything you need to know.

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Victory Celebration & Parade Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 11: DeMarcus Lawrence #0 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with fans during the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX victory celebration and parade at Lumen Field on February 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

DeMarcus Lawrence had a Really Good Reason for Being Away

So while fans were wondering why one of Seattle's best defenders was absent from voluntary OTAs, Lawrence was home in Texas caring for a newborn and a one-year-old while his wife recovered.

Lawrence helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX in February, his first championship in a 12-year NFL career. After the game, he rushed back to Texas with his wife, Sasha, who attended the Super Bowl despite being days away from giving birth. The day after getting back, their sixth child, a daughter named Syenna, was born.

Lawrence then flew back to Seattle for the championship parade, then back to Texas to be with his family.

The coaching staff knew his plan the entire time.

"Shout out to the fans that are concerned about me, just let them know D-Law is doing well," Lawrence said. "I've got the newborn and a 1-year-old, so I can't leave mom with all those responsibilities. She knows I'll be back here for the season, and the coaching staff knows my game plan."

What DeMarcus Lawrence's Return Means for the Dark Side

Lawrence had 6 sacks alongside 24 combined tackles in Year 12 of his career. He was a cornerstone of the defense that dominated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl and a huge part of the locker room culture that made that team so special.

Now add Dante Fowler Jr. back into the picture, Lawrence's former Cowboys teammate who signed with Seattle this offseason. These two already know and trust each other. Look for both to have a big impact this year.

The Dark Side just got deeper and more dangerous heading into 2026.

D-Law is back. The baby is healthy. The family is good. And the Seahawks defense is fully loaded.

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