Woman Found Dead in the Columbia River Near Richland Identified

Richland police have released the identity of the woman whose body was found in the Columbia River earlier this week.

Authorities have identified her as 49-year-old Debra D. Tilley of Richland.

Her body was discovered Wednesday, November 4, along the shoreline near the Hains Levee Trail.

The discovery was reported around 12:42 p.m. after a passerby spotted her body floating in shallow water near the 1000 block of George Washington Way, directly behind Porter's Real BBQ.

Autopsy Completed, Cause of Death Still Pending

The discovery prompted a response from the Richland Police Department, Benton County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue team.

Crews worked together to recover Tilley's body from the river as investigators began looking into the circumstances of her death.

An autopsy has been completed, and Benton County Coroner Bill Leach reported that there were no outward signs of physical injuries or wounds.

Investigators still don't have a confirmed cause of death, which is pending the results of blood testing.

Richland Police Say There Is No Known Threat

Investigators are continuing to work through the timeline of events, including when and how Tilley entered the water.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances leading up to her death, and the investigation remains active.

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