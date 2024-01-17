Guess the Shocking Number of Crashes in Tri-Cities This Morning

If you follow winter crash numbers for Tri-Cities, you might not be that surprised by this huge number of crashes before noon today.

Tri-Cities: Home of the Worst Winter Drivers in Washington

Funny that I wrote a story about this exact fact yesterday (Why Do People in Tri-Cities Suck at Winter Driving So Bad?), but today Tri-Cities proved me right again with another huge number of crashes. Tri-Cities only received around 1 inch of snow last night, then around 9 am, some sleet and freezing rain started to fall. Suddenly, crashes were occurring all over the Tri-Cities within just minutes with two different multi-car accidents on I-84 just after 10 am. Once again, Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson released crash numbers police in the Tri-Cities had to deal with before noon and the number is shockingly high.

Only 13 Crashes Between Walla Walla and Yakima

The drivers in neighboring Walla Walla rarely have a reported accident when it snows. Today, they have 0 (yes, zero) accidents before noon according to the Washington State Patrol. Yes, Walla Walla is much smaller than the Tri-Cities but if you include Yakima into the equation it is more comparable. Yakima only had a total of 13 crashes between the Valley and downtown. Usually when winter crash daily numbers are released, Tri-Cities has around double both Yakima & Walla Walla combined, but today it was much more.

37 Accidents Before Noon Today on Tri-Cities Roads

Once again Tri-Cities proves they are the worst winter drivers in Washington with 37 accidents already today before noon. Once again Trooper Thorson blames driving much too fast for the conditions as the cause of most crashes this morning in the area. Some people in the Tri-Cities are just not getting the idea to slow down when roads are slick and by the looks of things they probably will never learn. SLOW DOWN TRI-CITIES!!