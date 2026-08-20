Dangerous Crash Proves These Two Well-Known Kennewick Roads DO Intersect

Comments after a 2-car crash in Kennewick last night proved that a large number of people did not know that W. Clearwater Avenue and W. 10th Ave actually intersect.

Kennewick Police said officers were investigating a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection, closing Clearwater in the area for several hours last night, but it has since reopened.

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A two-vehicle car crash resulted in one vehicle on its top, with the driver stuck inside.

Late Night Kennewick Crash Flips Vehicle at 10th and Clearwater

The Kennewick police made a social media post on scene, and that is when the comments started rolling in.

"Those Roads Don't Intersect"

A whole bunch of people were convinced there was some kind of mistake.

"Clearwater and 10th run parallel," one person wrote.

Another asked,

"Are there 2 accidents? 10th and Clearwater are parallel to each other??"

Someone else simply said,

"I didn't know Clearwater ever intersected 10th. Where is this?"

People seemed like they were trying to win the argument, instead of just checking Google Maps.

Google Maps Google Maps

Yes, Clearwater and 10th intersect in Kennewick, Washington

They really do intersect, but I get why someone could be confused. Clearwater and 10th do run roughly parallel for much of their paths through most of Kennewick.

But they eventually come together near I-82, around the area of Calvary Church and the newer development near the west end of 10th.

Both kind of curve towards each other, causing the two roads to meet.

Anyone paying attention knows that intersection has existed for years, although the roads and surrounding area have been reconfigured over time.

One commenter joked that people should spend 10 seconds looking at a map before insisting the roads don't intersect.

I Think That the Bigger Issue Is the Intersection

I personally stopped going that way years ago because of the speed of the traffic (45 posted but really closer to 55), and the limited visibility with buildings and the elevation both playing roles.

Several people called it one of the worst intersections in the area; another statement I agree with.

There have been multiple recent crashes, causing some to believe a traffic signal is badly needed.

Others mentioned concerns like speeding on Clearwater, drivers misjudging cross traffic, and possible confusion about the center turn lane ending near the intersection.

Maybe the biggest takeaway from last night's crash is not that lots of Tri-Cities residents did not know Clearwater and 10th intersect, but really how dangerous this “unknown” intersection in Kennewick actually is.

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