Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass Reopen Friday for Memorial Day Weekend

Good news, both Chinook Pass on SR-410 and Cayuse Pass on SR-123 are scheduled to reopen by 8 AM this Friday, May 22, in time for the holiday weekend.

If anyone is planning a Memorial Day trip, both passes have been closed since October 24 due to avalanche danger and heavy snow.

Get our free mobile app

WSDOT maintenance crews finished clearing both highways, and the National Park Service is wrapping up final clearing of Stevens Canyon Road and Sunrise Park Road this week.

What Passes Open and New Places You Can Explore

When the gates open Friday morning, drivers can travel SR 410 between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, about 12 miles northwest of the summit, all the way to Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit.

Cayuse Pass on SR 123 opens between the southern park entrance near Packwood and the SR 410 junction.

No commercial vehicles are permitted through Mount Rainier National Park on either route. And the good news for 2026, timed entry reservations will not be required this season. Just show up and enjoy it.

The One Pass That Is Still Closed

If you were planning to come through SR-20 and the North Cascades Highway, that is still closed from milepost 130 to 156 with repairs underway. WSDOT's goal is July 4th for that reopening. Plan your routes accordingly.

Make sure to check the National Park Service road status page before heading out in case of any last-minute changes.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy