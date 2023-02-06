Tri-Cities Roasts Man That Drives on WA Train Tracks & Gets Stuck

Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports of a small car stuck on the train tracks near Mesa Washington, posted pictures of the car, and the internet erupted!

Car Found on Train Track Near Mesa Washington

Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports about a smaller Ford sedan stuck on railroad tracks outside of Mesa Washington. When officers arrived, they found the car stuck trying to drive between two tracks but had gotten stuck in the deep gravel and railroad ties. Luckily a passing train managed to slip by the car with what looks like inches to spare. The man got lucky and escaped the situation with the cost of a ticket from the cops, the cost of a tow, and then the internet embarrassment that exploded right after.

Tri-Cities Internet Groups Roast Driver Stuck on Track

The entire post that Franklin County published on its Facebook page is below if you want to see all the pictures. The comment section of that post is where all the comedy gold is. People did not waste any time roasting the driver for their smart decision to drive between two train tracks and then get stuck. I collected a group of the best ones for you to read in the gallery below.

Tri-Cities Roast Driver Stuck on Mesa Train Tracks