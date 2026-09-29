Former Cannabis Shop Manager Admits to Stealing $770,000 from Business

A former manager of a Pasco cannabis shop admitted to stealing about $770,000 from the business during its first year of operation.

Ashley N. Avila, 32, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court to first-degree theft.

Get our free mobile app

According to court documents, she began taking money almost immediately after The Pacific Outpost opened in March 2024.

credit Aj Brewster credit Aj Brewster

Missing Tax Bill Raised Questions About Finances

Avila handled cash deposits, paid taxes and expenses, and helped run the business. In one month alone, she took $120,000.

By April 2025, Avila allegedly skimmed $110,000 in cash, spent another $8,000 through an Evergreen State Investments account, and made an additional $4,700 in fraudulent purchases.

With the money, she bought luxury items and casino trips.

In May 2025, business owners discovered a large tax bill had not been paid and were suddenly facing a 21-day deadline to pay the taxes or risk losing their cannabis license.

That discovery led to officials uncovering what court documents described as a massive embezzlement.

Owners Left With Large Financial Burden

Genevieve Greeley, who owns Evergreen State Investments and Gigi Properties, said she had known and trusted Avila for years before hiring her.

Greeley is cleaning up the financial mess of more than $500,000 in tax debts while managing to keep open for business.

Jail Time Already Served for Avila

A separate civil case has also been resolved, with Avila ordered to pay $1.6 million.

Avila was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which she has already served through electronic home monitoring after posting a $25,000 bond.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy