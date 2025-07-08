Is the Famous Fast-Food Chain Burgerville Finally Coming to the Tri-Cities?

Tri-Cities burger fans, get your stomachs ready because one of the Pacific Northwest’s most beloved regional chains might be coming to Kennewick.

Get our free mobile app

The regional chain, Burgerville, hasn’t confirmed it publicly, but there are some big clues saying it is happening.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Job Postings and Permit Clues

It all started when eagle-eyed job seekers noticed Indeed listings for a general manager and assistant manager in Kennewick for a "new restaurant opening." That alone would’ve been intriguing, but it gets better.

The City of Kennewick recently approved a site plan to expand the former Sonic Drive-In at 8600 W. Gage Blvd. That building has been sitting empty since Sonic closed up shop in September 2022.

The new plans include a drive-thru and an expanded 880-square-foot indoor dining area. And while the permit doesn’t mention Burgerville by name, the application was filed by Sortis, a financial firm that has been tied to Burgerville before.

Canva-Getty locations.burgerville.com loading...

Burgerville is a Pacific Northwest Favorite with No Locations Near Kennewick

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Vancouver, WA, Burgerville is known for its farm-to-table approach to fast food. I honestly had no idea they had been around that long until doing research for this story. Looking at their location map, there are no locations anywhere near the Tri-Cities. One big burger black hole that they can take advantage of.

Get our free mobile app

One of the coolest things about Burgerbille is that about 75% of its ingredients are sourced from the Northwest. The beef they use is from Oregon and they feature seasonal produce like Walla Walla onions and Oregon raspberries.

Their menu has burgers front and center (including a grass-fed option), vegan selections, and breakfast items made with cage-free eggs. People I know who are fans are addicted to their signature Burgerville Spread. The sauce, I guess it is all about the sauce.

Burgerville Making a Big Push for Washington State Expansion

The burger chain currently has around 40 locations, but most of them are near the I-5 corridor in Oregon and Washington. In 2024, Burgerville announced a new growth strategy and partnered with local investors (including the founding Mears family) to open more restaurants beyond their traditional footprint.

That plan initially included Oregon cities like Salem and Wilsonville, with the next phase heading “north and east of Centralia”, and the Tri-Cities is in that area.

Burgerville hasn’t officially confirmed the Kennewick location, and the job listings don’t include an address. But between the permit at the old Sonic site, the Sortis connection, and active hiring, it’s looking more and more like Tri-Cities residents could soon get their own slice of this Northwest classic.

Stay tuned, Tri-Cities. Your Burgerville dreams might just come true after all.

Read More: Seattle Named One of the Best Places to Celebrate the 4th of July

Read More: Driving Anywhere in Washington Is Getting More Expensive July 1st