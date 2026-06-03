The US-12 Bridge into Burbank Just Started 2 Months of Construction

For the next two months, the US-12 bridge into Burbank is undergoing a significant repair project that has just started with single-lane closures affecting traffic.

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A construction worker called into the morning show to give us the ground-level update, and the details are worth knowing before you hit that stretch.

A Damaged Overpass Struck by an Oversized Load is Being Fixed

The SR-124 and US-12 eastbound bridge took damage that required more than a patch job. WSDOT awarded a contract in February to Granite Construction Company out of Yakima for $1,726,198, coming in under the estimated $2 to $3 million project value.

Crews are removing a damaged girder, saw cutting and removing a portion of the bridge deck and bridge rail, installing a brand new girder, and then rebuilding the removed deck and rail sections.

That means they are reconstructing a big portion of the bridge from the structural support up. The project includes 47 separate line items and will take about 50 working days to complete.

Drivers Should Expect Slow SB in the AM, Slow NB in the PM

To keep traffic moving while the bridge work is underway, crews are constructing a temporary median crossover, essentially a temporary lane that shifts traffic around the construction zone. The result is single lane closures for approximately two months while the work is completed.

During this time, expect slow traffic heading southbound in the morning and slow traffic northbound in the afternoon.

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This will be the daily reality for the next couple of months, so give yourself extra time, be patient with the flaggers, and remember...it is only two months.

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