Remember the Bullfrog Road I-90 Overpass Closure? It Is Closing Again

If you traveled I-90 near Cle Elum last fall, you probably remember when a Canadian truck driver ignored his oversized load permit requirements, drove under a bridge he was specifically told to avoid, and destroyed it.

WSDOT rebuilt the entire span in 86 days through winter conditions, ahead of schedule, and reopened it in January. The thing is, it wasn't finished then.

Now crews are going back to finish the job.

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The Bullfrog Road overpass closes again on Thursday, May 28, through June 4 for the final layer of pavement on top of the new bridge deck.

This time it is not an emergency. It is the last piece of a very well-executed repair.

How The Bullfrog Road I-90 Overpass was Destroyed

On October 21, 2025, Allan Bergsma, a 64-year-old driver from Ontario, Canada, was hauling an oversized load westbound on I-90.

His permit was specific because of the load and was required to exit at Exit-80 to avoid the Bullfrog Road overpass. He kept going anyway.

The impact severely damaged the bridge and shut down a crossing used by approximately 1,500 vehicles daily.

WSDOT said it was the fourth time since August 2025 that a Washington bridge had been damaged by an oversized vehicle strike.

An $8 Million Repair Done in 86 Days

Under emergency authorization from Governor Bob Ferguson, WSDOT and emergency contractor Garco Construction rebuilt the entire span through winter conditions in just 86 days, weeks ahead of the original end-of-January estimate. The project cost approximately $8 million.

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From the beginning, WSDOT was transparent that crews would need to return in the spring to apply the final concrete overlay once temperatures allowed. That moment is now.

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