Shocking DUI Crash Into I-405 Attenuator Destroyed Car Near Bothell

Just before 7 a.m. this morning, a grey sedan slammed into an attenuator on I-405. Twisted metal, debris everywhere, but somehow the driver walked away.

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An attenuator is a safety device designed to absorb impact and protect drivers and crews from harm. By looking at the photos released from the scene of the crash, it did its job this time.

A Violent Crash Into a WSDOT Attenuator

That’s what troopers encountered early Sunday morning on I-405 in Bothell, according to the Washington State Patrol. Based on photos from the scene, that attenuator did its job.

The grey sedan was almost completely destroyed. Most of the entire front end was gone, no bumper, no front wheels, and no fenders. The windshield was shattered with a massive hole punched through it. At least one rear tire can be seen missing, and what was left of the hood was bent and crumpled forward.

Debris from both the car and the attenuator was scattered everywhere across the road. Glass, hoses, chunks of yellow crash barrier, tires, and pieces of body panels littered the scene.

Driver Survived, but was Arrested for DUI

It looked less like a crash and more like an explosion of parts. Troopers say the driver did not suffer serious injuries. That is amazing considering the severity of the crash.

The other part is not so amazing? Of course, he was arrested for DUI.

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