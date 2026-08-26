Person Found Dead on I-5 in Seattle Maybe Hit by a Car After Falling from an Overpass

The Washington State Patrol needs the public's help piecing together the circumstances surrounding a body that was discovered along I-5 in Seattle last Sunday afternoon.

The deceased person was found lying in the grass near the entrance to the express lanes from Seneca Street.

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If you were in that area between August 22 and August 23, detectives need to hear from you.

How the Body on I-5 Was Discovered Last Weekend

At approximately 1:30 PM on Sunday, August 23, a 911 caller reported seeing a person who appeared to be sleeping in the grass along I-5 near the Seneca Street express lane entrance in Seattle.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded and found that the person was unresponsive and had no pulse. CPR was initiated, but the person was already deceased.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office determined the person died as a result of a fall from the overpass. However, investigators could not rule out the possibility that the person was also struck by a vehicle after the fall.

How You Can Help Washington State Patrol Investigators

WSP detectives are specifically seeking anyone who may have observed anything in the area of the Seneca Street express lane entrance on I-5 between August 22 and August 23. Any detail, no matter how small it seems, could matter in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to email WSP Detective John Ford directly.

"Information is needed on an individual found deceased on I-5 in King County at approximately 1:30 PM on August 23rd. The Washington State Patrol communications received a 911 call from an individual reporting a person who appeared to be sleeping in the grass near the entrance of the express lanes from Seneca. Troopers arrived and determined the suspect was not conscious and had no pulse. CPR was started, but unfortunately it was determined that they were already deceased. The medical examiner's office believes the individual died because of a fall off the overpass but also could not rule out whether the individual was struck by a vehicle after the fall. Washington State Patrol detectives are seeking anyone who may have observed anything in the area between August 22nd and August 23rd that would assist in the investigation."

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