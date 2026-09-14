Seattle Seahawks Get Horrible News with New Sam Darnold Injury Update

There was a big injury news update today saying Seahawks QB Sam Darnold could be out about twice as long as originally thought.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 13-10 in a Wednesday night Super Bowl rematch comeback that had Lumen Field buzzing, especially after starting QB Sam Darnold was injured.

What We Know Now About Darnold's Injury

Initially, the injury was called a hip injury, and early reports suggested he could be out for two to three weeks. Then it got scarier; there was genuine concern the hip socket was fractured, which would have ended Darnold's season, but that worst-case scenario was ruled out.

The Seahawks say now, after multiple tests, that it is a tendon injury in the glute (bottom) area. NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed it was a glute issue on Fox NFL Sunday, saying that Darnold is seeking multiple medical opinions. Surgery isn't expected, but Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that, according to sources close to the team, Darnold could be out for four to six weeks.

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For anyone keeping track, that is about the third of the regular season.

Drew Lock Needs to Grow With This Opportunity

Lock has been around Seattle long enough to feel comfortable in this system, and it showed on Wednesday night. I was there. Lock went 16 of 22 for 187 yards and a touchdown in the win, and was calm, efficient, and good enough to get a win over the Patriots.

To me, it looked like Lock finally started seeing the field like an NFL QB. Let's see what a full week of practice time with the starters can do for the slow start they had in the first half.

What the Next Six Weeks Look Like

The Seahawks travel to Arizona in Week 2 and then to Washington, before a stretch that includes big games against the Chargers, 49ers, Broncos, and Chiefs. In all of those games, the Seahawks will probably be without Darnold.

The Dark Side defense is going to have to be dominant, relentless, and keep games close enough for Lock to manage. This team won a Super Bowl with one of the best defenses in the NFL. That defense is still here.

Drew Lock's moment has arrived. The question can he take that next step and lead the Seahawks through some of the toughest teams in the NFL?

We are going to find out soon.

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