Are You Part of the Bad Driver Problem in Tri-Cities?

It's one of the complaints I hear every day in the Tri-Cities. Why is everyone here such a bad driver?

First off, I would like to say that it's not like we have a driving epidemic in Tri-Cities. In radio we have a saying for when we overprioritize something that's really not going to be noticed by the outside; "we're too close to it." I think in some ways we're too close to it. Every town thinks they have the worst drivers. Book it. However, there are some big red flags flying down the highways in Tri-Cities.

These are the worst driving behaviors seen regularly in the Tri-Cities.

Speeding

This is one you can immediately agree with. It seems that everyone is driving 10+ miles per hour at pretty much all times. I'm always amazed when someone is eating my exhaust on the highway when I'm already going 6, 7, or even 8 over. How fast are you trying to go there, buddy?

No headlights?

This may be the strangest infraction on our list today. It's easier for me to recollect days when I didn't see a car without its headlights on driving in the pitch black night. How is that not an obvious thing to remember?

Not yielding/merging properly

This one can be especially frustrating since you know the root of the problem: selfishness. Tri-Cities drivers are in a hurry and they punish you for it. Can't let you merge because then I'd be late somehow.

That's not my exit, better cut everybody off!

I see this at least once a week on 240. Someone takes the exit only to come screaming back across the lines and onto the highway again. Dude, we're talking about minutes of driving to find the next exit as opposed to causing a wreck. Baffling.

Roundabouts

You thought you were going to read an article about Tri-Cities traffic and not get the spiel about the roundabout crisis? HA! For whatever reason, people just can't handle them in Tri-Cities, despite the fact they work wonders for bigger American cities and cities all over the world. Don't. Stop. In. A. Roundabout. That's it! And don't try to jut out ahead of me when I'm circling around.

If I had to break all these problems down to one succinct root, I'd say this. It all comes down to being too rushed or too timid. There is no in-between. This town needs some chill, good God.