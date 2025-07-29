Pasco Cold Case Solved, Suspect Arrested in 1997 Murder of Anna Pelayo

Nearly three decades after the tragic killing of 13-year-old Anna Pelayo shook the Tri-Cities community, justice is finally taking a step forward.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced today (July 29, 2025) that an arrest has been made in one of the region’s most haunting unsolved cases.

Franklin County Sheriffs Get DNA Breakthrough, 28 Years in the Making

On the morning of July 28, Franklin County detectives arrested one of the suspects in the case, 51-year-old Jesse Lee Castillo, in Union Gap, Washington. Castillo had long been considered a person of interest in the case and was taken into custody without incident. He is now being held in the Franklin County Corrections Facility and should be arraigned sometime today.

His arrest is a monumental shift in a case that many feared would remain unsolved forever. Franklin County officials say it wouldn't have been possible without a renewed investigative effort and the power of modern forensic science.

The Role of DNA and Dogged Detective Work

The breakthrough came because of advances in DNA technology used in crucial evidence collected from Anna’s clothing and from an item found near her body. That new evidence helped identify two suspects, both known to Anna in 1997. One of those men, Jose Luis Silva, passed away in 2018 of an overdose and will never face charges. The other suspect, Jesse Castillo, is now in custody.

Franklin County detectives' persistence, along with a boost from cutting-edge forensic analysis, finally led them to arrest Castillo.

Earlier in the investigation, Anna's mother successfully lobbied for outside help and convinced Sheriff J.D. Raymond is to allow a cold case detective from Syracuse, New York, to review the files. At the time, Sheriff Raymond believed the suspect's name was already in the reports, but it was just a matter of connecting the dots and getting the right evidence.

Turns out, he was right.

From Today's Press Release...

Sheriff Raymond issued a heartfelt statement following the arrest:

“This case has weighed heavily on our community for many years. I want to thank our dedicated detectives and partner agencies who worked tirelessly to see justice served. Their persistence, combined with the evolution of forensic technology, allowed us to finally take this critical step forward.”

The Pelayo family has been notified, and while no arrest can undo the pain of their loss, this development brings long-awaited answers and a measure of peace.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of investigators and the determined spirit of a grieving mother, the truth behind Anna Pelayo’s tragic death is finally coming to light.

Franklin County and the Pelayo family can now begin the next chapter of seeking closure, healing, and, at long last, justice.

