This is the Cost to Ride the New Amtrak Cascades Trains That Started Today

Today, Amtrak Cascades officially launched new trains 503, 508, 516, and 519 for Washington State routes.

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Yes, they say the new trains include that new train smell.

What Is Different About These New Cascade Trains

Everything is new. The new Amtrak Cascades trainsets are a complete departure from the aging Amfleet equipment they are replacing.

The evergreen, mocha, and cream color scheme stands out and is immediately recognizable as Pacific Northwest. But the real changes are in the interior upgrades that daily riders are going to feel the most.

They have very comfortable seats with adjustable headrests and tray tables in triplicate, which Amtrak Cascades specifically pointed out is not a joke.

You will find adjustable cupholders, individual power outlets with USB-C ports, free onboard Wi-Fi, enhanced lighting, and six large restrooms with touchless controls.

The new Cafe Car features panoramic windows in each section designed to showcase the scenery between Eugene and Vancouver, BC. You will have a clear view of the Cascades on your trip.

The trains are more stable with semi-permanently coupled six-car units. That eliminates the rocking and swaying that made the old single-car Amfleet equipment such an uncomfortable ride on rough track sections.

What It Roughly Costs to Ride the New Cascade Trains

Train 503 departs Seattle King Street Station at 7:10 AM and arrives in Portland at 10:35 AM, three hours and twenty-five minutes for a coach seat starting at $27, and business class starts at $86.

I was surprised when I saw those prices. Other days I searched were closer to $50 per seat, but still a great value.

The full Amtrak Cascades corridor runs from Eugene, Oregon, all the way to Vancouver, BC, with stops at Portland, Kelso, Centralia, Olympia, Tacoma, Seattle, Edmonds, Everett, Stanwood, Mount Vernon, and Bellingham along the way.

Every major Pacific Northwest city on the I-5 corridor is connected.

The One Limitation I Found in My Search

Same-day return trips are limited, if available at all. Based on the current schedule options, most travelers will find themselves staying overnight at their destination rather than making a quick day trip.

That is worth planning around before you book, but for overnight trips to Vancouver, Portland, or Seattle, the combination of price, comfort, and scenery makes this one of the best travel options in the Pacific Northwest.

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