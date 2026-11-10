Diverted Alaska Airlines Flight Leaves 127 People in Yakima Overnight

A routine flight from Texas to Seattle turned into an unexpected overnight stay for more than 100 passengers after an Alaska Airlines plane was forced to divert to Yakima.

Alaska Airlines Flight 322 was traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday night, November 7, when severe weather over western Washington forced the Boeing 737-900ER to abandon its approach to Sea-Tac.

Instead, the plane landed at Yakima Air Terminal at approximately 9:25 p.m.

Mechanical Trouble Adds to the Delay

While preparing to refuel and continue to Seattle, dispatchers discovered an issue with the aircraft's fuel indicator. The faulty gauge required an inspection by a maintenance crew before the plane could safely continue its trip.

That left 127 passengers and eight crew members stuck in Yakima for the night.

Because the original diversion was weather-related, Alaska Airlines did not provide hotel accommodations or food vouchers, leaving passengers to spend the night inside the airport terminal.

Yakima Community Steps Up to Help

With so many people unexpectedly spending the night at the airport, local officials stepped in to help.

Yakima Air Terminal Director Christopher Hopkins and Yakima County Emergency Management coordinated with the American Red Cross, which delivered cots, blankets and water. Horizon Air also helped by providing food for the stranded travelers.

A maintenance crew arrived from Seattle Sunday morning and inspected the aircraft, eventually clearing it to fly again.

After spending nearly 17 hours in Yakima, Flight 322 finally departed for Sea-Tac at 2:02 p.m. Sunday, November 8.

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