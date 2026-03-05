WSP Warns, Filming Crash Scenes While Driving Will NOW Cost You Big

I know I have seen it before. Traffic slows to a crawl at an accident, but not because the road is blocked. Instead, drivers are slowly driving past a crash scene, phones in hand, trying to capture video.

The Washington State Patrol is warning that they are looking for people filming at accidents. If you are spotted, expect a big ticket.

Police Warn Slowing Down and Filming Accidents is Dangerous

Trooper Kelsey Harding issued a reminder that it is illegal in Washington to hold your phone while driving, including when filming collision scenes. Troopers have recently been pulling over and ticketing several drivers doing exactly that.

It’s human nature to be curious, and when flashing lights line the shoulder, people want to see what happened. When drivers slow down to record, however, traffic stacks up fast and can cause a dangerous situation. It can lead to secondary crashes, sometimes more serious than the original. Over the recent past, troopers have noticed an increase in people filming at accident scenes.

Troopers say distracted driving doesn’t stop being dangerous just because you’re passing an accident slowly. Emergency crews are working, with crews like tow trucks working in already dangerous conditions. All of it requires full attention, and every second counts.

Washington State Patrol Warns, Put the Phone Down

Washington’s hands-free law is clear, and if you’re behind the wheel, your phone should not be in your hand. Period. There are no exceptions for regular citizens.

Filming a wreck might seem harmless in the moment. But it creates congestion, increases crash risk, and could now result in a hefty ticket.

