Another great concert announcement: Zach Top and The Red Clay Strays are playing The Gorge on July 2nd 2027.

Two Country Music Favorites Are Taking Over The Gorge This Summer

If you love the traditional country sounds of Zach Top (from Sunnyside, Washington), you will love this show. Great songs include Sounds Like The Radio, You Lie, and South Of Sanity.

Under the Gorge night stars, you and your bestie could be swaying back and forth to Zach's music, and we've got your free tickets.

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Zach Top and The Red Clay Strays on One Stage — Enter to Win Free Tickets!

Also in the Gorge, one of the hottest bands will be opening up for Zach Top: The Red Clay Strays!

Best known for their 2022 single "Wondering Why", which had success in late 2023 after going viral on TikTok.

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Tickets are on sale now but we've got your free tickets that you'll want to win from us.

It will be one amazing night under the stars in the Gorge as Zach Top and the Red Clay Strays, and you could be there enjoying the show. Get signed up below and good luck.