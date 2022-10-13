Yakima Police Need Your Help to Identify Brazen Thieves [PHOTOS]

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help.

Get our free mobile app

I did my best to lighten up the images.

Yakima County Sheriff's Office Yakima County Sheriff's Office loading...

Take a closer look to see if you might be able to identify the truck. The thieves took $4,000 worth of equipment from a farm and need to pay for their actions. I was brought up to NEVER take anything that doesn't belong to me. I'm glad there were cameras to get the images. Now, let's do our part. Share the images and take note of any items others might have in their possession that they didn't previously have.

If you have any information about the truck and who may be in it, please contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at 509-574-2500.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.