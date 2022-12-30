Yakima County K9 Zuza Retiring After a Successful Career
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is losing one of the best.
K9 Zuza's last shift with the department was Thursday evening with her partner and handler, Deputy Nick. Ward.
According to a Facebook post made by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, the two began spending their time together at the beginning of 2018. They officially became a working team in May 2018.
To her credit, Zuza has quite an impressive record.
The amazingly successful K9 has 138 captures, including a mass murderer, and an accused rapist. Zuza assisted the Yakima County Sheriff's Office in taking many other dangerous criminals off the streets.
Thank you for your service K9 Zuza. Hopefully, you can enjoy some time to play. You can read more below.