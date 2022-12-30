Yakima County K9 Zuza Retiring After a Successful Career

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is losing one of the best.

Yakima County Sheriff's Office-Facebook Yakima County Sheriff's Office-Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

K9 Zuza's last shift with the department was Thursday evening with her partner and handler, Deputy Nick. Ward.

Yakima County Sheriff's Office-Facebook Yakima County Sheriff's Office-Facebook loading...

According to a Facebook post made by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, the two began spending their time together at the beginning of 2018. They officially became a working team in May 2018.

To her credit, Zuza has quite an impressive record.

Yakima County Sheriff's Office-Facebook Yakima County Sheriff's Office-Facebook loading...

The amazingly successful K9 has 138 captures, including a mass murderer, and an accused rapist. Zuza assisted the Yakima County Sheriff's Office in taking many other dangerous criminals off the streets.

Yakima County Sheriff's Office-Facebook Yakima County Sheriff's Office-Facebook loading...

Thank you for your service K9 Zuza. Hopefully, you can enjoy some time to play. You can read more below.

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: