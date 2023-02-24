WSU Tri-Cities Women of Distinction Awards Nominations Accepted NOW

Some women are pretty spectacular and deserve to be honored.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Now's your opportunity to nominate that special woman for Washington State University Tri-Cities Women of Distinction Awards. Nominations will be accepted through March 20th.

This award is for people who identify as women and their allies, who have worked to elevate the status and equality of women.

Canva Canva loading...

How many women will be recognized?

5 distinguished individuals are presented the award every year to those who meet the following:

-Exhibits leadership in their discipline or area of expertise. -Serves as a role model and/or mentor to other women. -Advocates for positive social change that helps close the leadership gap and create a more equitable society. -Demonstrates a commitment to the missions of WSU Tri-Cities. -Demonstrates a commitment to social justice and inclusion. -Has earned respect within their communities. -Supports policies, practices, attitudes, and/or actions intended to produce equitable outcomes for all. -Gives back to the community through their time, talent, and/or resources. This award is for people who identify as women and their allies, who have worked to elevate the status and equality of women.

Submit your nominations here.

When and where will the Award Ceremony be?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

WSU Tri-Cities is hosting the award ceremony on Thursday, April 20th from 5 pm-7 pm at the WSU Tri-Cities Art Center. The women of Distinction Stories Exhibit will be on display April 20th-27th.

WSU-Tri-Cities WSU-Tri-Cities loading...

This is the perfect opportunity to recognize and honor an individual who is a mentor to other women, gives back to the community, and demonstrates leadership in her career or passion. Wouldn't it be awesome to award the woman who has inspired you? Get the nomination in now.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.