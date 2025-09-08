$8,000 for a Car Shaped Like a Helmet? Yep, Only at WSU

One of the coolest items went up for auction over the weekend, and you won't believe the price that it fetched.

WSU Helmet Car Auction Scores Big: Unique Ride Sells for $8,000

You've got to be a HUGE WSU Cougar fan to snap up this one-of-a-kind Cougar Helmet Car.

The Washington State University Surplus Store listed the car for $800 over the weekend, and it sold for a whopping $ 8,000.

The Helmet car wasn't running, but one lucky bidder nabbed the unique vehicle at the auction.

According to the posting:

The car has been in storage for awhile and is in disrepair. The car does not run and will need to be towed away. The tires are flat, and the door from one of the storage compartments has broken off the piano hinge.

One-of-a-Kind WSU Helmet Car Finds New Home for $8,000

The bidding kicked off on Friday and lasted four hours, and the bidding quickly escalated until it reached the winning bid of $8000.

According to the Spokesman Review, Super-Cougar fan Andy Largent, who's a co-owner and founder of the Flatstick Pub franchise with his brother Sam Largent, made the winning bid with a few minutes left in the auction.

Talk about a killer item, I'm sure those two Super-Cougar fans will be happy with their purchase. I won't be surprised if they fix it up and drive it around town - that would be a sight to see for sure.

