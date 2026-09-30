Former WSP Trooper Charged After Fatal Crash Has Court Date Delayed Again

Another delay in the case against former Washington State Trooper Sarah Clasen.

Former Trooper’s Case Delayed for Fifth Time After Fatal Crash

Clasen's hearing was supposed to happen on September 30th.

Clasen was off-duty in her own vehicle when she killed 20-year-old motorcyclist Jhoser Sanchez after she turned in front of Sanchez in March of 2025.

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Fifth Court Delay in Case Against Former Washington State Trooper

According to court records, Clasen is still scheduled to start trial on November 11th, but that date may change.

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A blood draw taken hours after the crash showed Clasen had a blood alcohol concentration of .17, and Richland Police arrested Clasen at the scene of the accident.

Formal charges weren't filed until six months later. Clasen resigned from the WSP in April 2026.

Attorneys have cited ongoing discovery and evidence review as a reason for the delays. Clasen's next pre-trial court date is now set for October 21, 2026, more than a year after she was first charged.

The Washington State Patrol has also stated they won't respond with comments until the trial proceedings are over, according to our news partner KNDU-TV.

You can get more details on the ongoing case here.