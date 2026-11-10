Bigger Vehicles Hit a Roadblock at This Washington Ferry Terminal

If you are traveling to Orcas Island over the holidays and are pulling a big trailer, here's new information that you need to know before you load up on the ferry.

Larger Vehicles Turned Away After Cracks Found at Ferry Terminal

Thanks to eagle-eyed engineers, the WSDOT posted that they used a special truck to inspect the underside of the transfer span.

They found cracks in two steel beams beneath one of the vehicle wheel paths.

Get our free mobile app

Washington Ferry Terminal Bans Vehicles 22 Feet and Longer

According to the WSDOT blog, this is what you need to know before you go:

Only standard vehicles 22 feet long or shorter can load and unload at our Orcas Island terminal. Drivers must also follow two safety rules when crossing the transfer span:

Slow down: Drive no faster than 5 mph.

Stay to the east side: Keep left when loading onto a ferry and right when unloading.

Vehicles longer than 22 feet will not be loaded at the Anacortes, Shaw, Lopez, or Friday Harbor terminals for trips to Orcas Island. Customers who already have reservations for these vehicles will not be charged a no-show fee.

WSDOT Via Facebook WSDOT Via Facebook

READ MORE: Hapo Says Another Phone Scam Is Going Around - Beware

What makes the cracks dangerous is that they are on the part of the transfer span that's movable, so safety needs to be a priority in this situation.

The WSDOT is working to get repairs started, and there is no timetable currently for the completion of the repairs. You can read more details about the repairs here.