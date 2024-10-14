World’s Longest “Motorable” Road Goes Through Washington State

If you are looking for the ultimate road trip of a lifetime, there's one road that's in the Guinness Book of World Records and yes it does go through a portion of Washington State.



Does The Pan-American Highway Go Through Washington State?

I'm talking about the Pan-American Highway which is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's longest "motorable" road. The Pan-American Highway is a whopping 19,000 miles from Prudhoe Bay in Alaska to Ushuaia in Argentina

The Pan-American Highway began as a project in 1923 during the Fifth International Conference of American States.

Although there are gaps—most notably the Darién Gap between Panama and Colombia—the highway remains a symbol of transcontinental ambition and cooperation.

Part of the Pan-American Highway is part of Washington State as well. The highway starts in Alaska but travels through Blaine Washington, making the Evergreen State part of the Pan-American Highway - Here is the Washington State's official part of the highway according to Wikipedia

Interstate 5 runs north from San Diego, California, to Blaine, Washington, then links indirectly with British Columbia Highway 99 north of the Canada–US border. A technically direct link between the same interstate and the U.S. Route 97 system can be found near Weed, California. US Route 97 runs northeast then north through Oregon and Washington from this junction, and becomes BC Highway 97 at the border with Canada

As you can see, the Pan-American Highway would be the ultimate road trip for anyone who says they really want to see the world and you can start part of your trip right here in Washington State.

