Wet Nose Wednesday: Check Out Wilson and Dennis up for Adoption in Pasco

Our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention have two adorable dogs up for adoption, and they are simply too cute.

Pasco’s Wilson & Dennis Are Ready to Be Your New Best Friends

Wilson and Dennis are bonded, so they have to be adopted together, but don't worry, they each weigh roughly 25 pounds each.

Dennis is the pug mix (puggle, maybe?), and Wilson is his sidekick Chi mix. (Or maybe Dennis is Wilson's sidekick? Nah! they are equals, like peanut butter and jelly!)

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Wet Nose Wednesday: These Good Boys (Wilson & Dennis) Are Ready to Go Home

They're probably both about 2-4 years of age. (Don't let the white on Wilson's face fool ya!) Either way, these two are very bonded, so it's only fair to keep them together.

They are house-trained and GREAT with other dogs. Cats? Nope..... definitely not a good match.

They have VERY sweet personalities. Wilson is the clown, Dennis is the more serious one.

They enjoy a walk around the block, but are calm and love to sleep the rest of the day.

Their foster mom reports that they are some of the easiest fosters she's had for a LONG time.... so what's not to love?!

READ HERE: River is Looking For Her Forever Home in the Tri-Cities

They were found on the streets, but attempts to find their home have turned up empty-handed, so we think they may have been dumped.

Or maybe they found each other on the run.... we can only speculate.

If they were dumped, shame on those people because these are great, easy dogs who need a forever home.

These adorable guys will make your hearts swell with love.

If you are interested in adopting Dennis and Wilson, please complete POPP's adoption questionnaire found at: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/