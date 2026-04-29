Wet Nose Wednesday: Could Oliver Twist Be Your Perfect Forever Dog?

Wet Nose Wednesday: Could Oliver Twist Be Your Perfect Forever Dog?

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This story will break your heart, but you could be the happy ending that this dear, sweet boy needs.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Oliver Twist Needs a Family to Call His Own

When Oliver was a tiny puppy, he was found on the side of the road.

With an already full house, his rescuers hoped to find his forever family a while ago.

Now at over a year old, he still hasn’t found his forever.

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Looking for a Hiking Buddy? Meet Wet Nose Wednesday’s Oliver Twist

Oliver is house and crate trained. He loves adventures and walks. He'd be a great hiking, running, or "just walking" buddy.

His only “flaw” is that he is afraid other dogs will steal his food, so he eats in his crate. Once all the dishes are picked up, he comes back out without concern.

He is working on this “unwelcome” behavior with a positive reinforcement-based dog trainer.

READ MORE: Tri-Cities Pet Adoption Event Sees Huge Turnout

He was in the studio and at Jenny's Hope, and we discovered that he's just a big baby who wants love and cuddles.

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Our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention are doing "Foster to Adopt," so you can take Oliver Twist for a test drive, or if you fall in love at first sight, he's adoptable now.

He's a great-looking guy looking for his big break. Can you help him out?

If interested, click here for more details.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

The Ultimate Dog-Lover’s Guide: 7 Tri-Cities Restaurants That Welcome Your Pup!

We love to bring our fur babies with us out to eat, especially when the weather gets so pretty in the Tri-Cities in Washington.

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Categories: Tri-Cities News

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